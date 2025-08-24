Government teachers hit Hyderabad streets over ‘pending demands’

HYDERABAD: For the fulfilment of their long-pending issues, particularly the sanctioning of District Educational Officer (DEO) posts, prompt release of pending teachers’ bills, promotions and other concerns, more than 1,000 government school teachers staged a protest at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on Saturday.

Protesters stated that they had been waiting patiently for the past 20 months, submitting repeated petitions, but the government continued to delay resolving education-sector issues. They also criticised the non-implementation of election promises made in the manifesto during the last assembly elections.

Their demands included sanctioning DEO posts for new districts, appointing Deputy Education Officers for each revenue division and Mandal Education Officers for new mandals, framing unified service rules for teachers, filling vacant posts immediately, cancelling unscientific teacher adjustment orders, ensuring at least two teachers in every primary school, and one teacher per class where student strength exceeds 40.

Chava Ravi, President of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), said, “Despite submitting several representations to the government on these issues, nothing has been resolved. Therefore, multiple teachers’ associations have decided to take up protest.”

list of demands