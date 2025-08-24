Justice League | Telangana HC quashes case over caste remarks in private setting

Case quashed over caste remarks in private setting

Justice EV Venugopal of the Telangana High Court has quashed proceedings against two petitioners in a case registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ruling that alleged caste-based abuses made through WhatsApp, emails, or within a private residence do not amount to “public view,” which is mandatory under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Act.

The case began after a complaint by Kunamala Kranthi Kiran against his estranged wife, Nirupama Dadi, and her father. Kiran, belonging to the Mala (SC) community, and Nirupama, a Kapu, married in 2014 but later separated due to marital discord and disputes over lifestyle, property, and caste-related issues. The complaint alleged that Nirupama and her family used caste slurs, burnt his clothes, and later sent threatening messages and emails demanding divorce.

The petitioners sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the Special Sessions Judge for SC/STs (POA) Act, Ranga Reddy district, arguing that the allegations lacked essential ingredients of the Act as the incidents were not in public view.

However, Justice Venugopal observed that the record did not show any incident occurring in public but only reflected domestic discord. He held that continuation of the case would amount to an abuse of legal process.

Non-bailable warrant quashed against lawyer

Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court has set aside non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against a woman lawyer, J Chandra Lekha, and her father Jayaraj of Ragannaguda, Ranga Reddy district, observing that the warrants violated Supreme Court guidelines.

The petitioners had challenged the NBWs issued by a magistrate’s court and upheld by the District Court. Their counsel, Advocate Akash Baglekar, argued that although four accused lived at the same premises, notices were served only to the petitioners. He contended that issuing direct NBWs without first serving summons was unlawful.

After hearing the case, Justice Tukaramji held that the warrants were not in line with the Supreme Court’s directions. The Court observed that unless judicial custody or arrest during investigation is deemed necessary, NBWs cannot be issued directly.

Clarify health risks of hookah, police directed

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the police to clarify whether hookah consumption is harmful to health and what risks it poses. He also sought details on whether raids on hookah parlours involve only registration of cases or any scientific testing of the substances used.

The case stems from a petition by Smokey Tales Cafe and Grill at Guttalabegumpet, Madhapur, which alleged police interference in its business. Petitioner’s counsel argued that it was operating within the law, but police were unnecessarily disrupting its activities.

Justice Shravan asked the government pleader if any tests had been conducted at the cafe to establish the nature or harmfulness of the hookah being served. The pleader admitted none had been carried out and sought time to file a detailed counter-affidavit. Granting the request, the court adjourned the case to August 26.