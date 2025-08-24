Musi rejuvenation gets Rs 375 crore booster

HYDERABAD: Signalling that it is determined to implement the Musi rejuvenation project despite stiff resistance from some quarters, the state government on Saturday released Rs 375 crore to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited for implementation of the project.

On the same day, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu declared that there was “no going back” on the project.

“Whenever a good initiative is taken, there will always be forces that try to obstruct it. The same is true of the Musi river project. But for the sake of future generations, we will complete this mission. Telangana will stand as a role model in water resource conservation,” Sridhar Babu said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the South Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI), organised by the ITPI Telangana Regional Chapter at Park Hyatt in Banjara Hills. The theme of the conference was “Policies and Strategies Towards Biophilic Urbanism”.

It may be recalled that the state government had earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for MRDCL in the 2025–26 budget. Of this, Rs 375 crore has already been utilised, in addition to the fresh release of Rs 375 crore on Saturday.

The stated aim is to revive the Musi ecosystem and its environs. The state government hopes that by supporting the trigger effect of such interventions, riverfront development will foster economic growth alongside desired socioeconomic and recreational activities.

As part of this project, pedestrian zones, people’s plazas, heritage zones, cycle tracks, green spaces, hawker zones, bridges, recreational and tourist areas, sports facilities, parking areas, commercial and retail spaces, and hospitality infrastructure will be developed.

The Musi and its catchment area will be developed into an environmentally friendly zone with a comprehensive plan. Cultural heritage places will also be protected as part of the project.

At the conference, Sridhar Babu stressed that urban planning forms the foundation of economic prosperity, adding that true development must go hand in hand with environmental sustainability.

The minister pointed out that Telangana has already set national benchmarks in urban greenery expansion, carbon-neutral growth, water conservation, and sustainable transport.

He highlighted the role of technology in designing climate-resilient cities and called for planning that takes into account climate change, urban flooding, pollution, groundwater depletion, shrinking green cover and rapid urbanisation.

The conference was attended by several town planners and policy experts.