Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker issues notices to four ‘turncoat’ BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is learnt to have issued notices to four MLAs who allegedly shifted loyalty to the ruling Congress from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

According to credible sources, the Speaker issued notices to Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), B Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), Arikepudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar).

In a related development, one of these MLAs issued a public clarification stating that he is still in the BRS and met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy only for the development of his constituency. These claims now raise questions over the political affiliations of all 10 alleged turncoats.

On Saturday, the chief minister, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu are learnt to have held a meeting to discuss the future course of action, particularly in light of the Supreme Court’s recent directive to the Speaker to decide within three months on the disqualification petitions against the 10 BRS MLAs who had allegedly switched allegiance to the ruling Congress.

The BRS had approached the judiciary over disqualification of these MLAs.