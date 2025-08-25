AP, TG temples are cultural centres, says archaeologist

VIJAYAWADA: Temples in the Telugu States are key cultural centres, said E Sivanagi Reddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, at a literary meet hosted by Chicago Sahiti Mitrulu and Chicago Andhra Association at the Greater Hindu Temple.

In his presentation, Sivanagi Reddy traced the history of Telugu temple architecture, starting with India’s oldest brick temple at Gudimallam (2nd century BCE) and a 1st century CE temple at Bridge Rangapur. Brick temples flourished during the Ikshwaku and Vishnukundin periods, followed by stone constructions under the Badami and Eastern Chalukyas (7th–9th centuries).

The Rashtrakutas, Vemulawada Chalukyas, Kakatiyas, and Vijayanagara emperors further advanced temple-building, with Kakatiyas pioneering Telangana-style architecture. These temples served as educational and cultural hubs, he explained.