Five interns booked for ragging MBBS student in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police on Sunday registered a case against five interns of Government Medical College, Nizamabad, under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha.

According to SHO B Raghupathi, a dispute arose between interns and fourth-year MBBS student Rahul Reddy in the Gynaecology department of the hospital. Rahul Reddy, allegedly marked late on consecutive days, was questioned by interns and later assaulted. He received outpatient treatment.

He complained that seniors forced him to salute them and sit on the floor before assaulting him again. The matter was brought to District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, who spoke to in-charge hospital superintendent L Ramulu, who said the dispute is related to departmental issues, not ragging, and said interns had no authority to decide on attendance. A three-professor committee has been appointed to investigate, along with police, with a mandate to submit a report to higher officials.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP) P Sai Chaitanya has made it clear that there will be serious consequences if people resort to ragging in schools and colleges. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace and tranquility within the premises of educational institutions. Students are advised to respect each other and avoid violence. Students who are victims of ragging are asked to immediately inform the authorities concerned or the police about their suffering, he said.