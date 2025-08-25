Five interns booked for ragging MBBS student in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police on Sunday registered a case against five interns of Government Medical College, Nizamabad, under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha.
According to SHO B Raghupathi, a dispute arose between interns and fourth-year MBBS student Rahul Reddy in the Gynaecology department of the hospital. Rahul Reddy, allegedly marked late on consecutive days, was questioned by interns and later assaulted. He received outpatient treatment.
He complained that seniors forced him to salute them and sit on the floor before assaulting him again. The matter was brought to District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, who spoke to in-charge hospital superintendent L Ramulu, who said the dispute is related to departmental issues, not ragging, and said interns had no authority to decide on attendance. A three-professor committee has been appointed to investigate, along with police, with a mandate to submit a report to higher officials.
Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP) P Sai Chaitanya has made it clear that there will be serious consequences if people resort to ragging in schools and colleges. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace and tranquility within the premises of educational institutions. Students are advised to respect each other and avoid violence. Students who are victims of ragging are asked to immediately inform the authorities concerned or the police about their suffering, he said.
Police issue stern warning
Warangal: In view of the recent ragging incident at SR College, Commissioner of Police (CP)Sunpreet Singh warned that strict action will be taken against any student found indulging in ragging at educational institutions. He said the violators will face severe legal consequences. He cautioned that such unlawful behaviour not only puts the victims under distress but also endangers the future of the offenders themselves. Highlighting that ragging is a serious criminal offence, he said that students found guilty will not only be expelled from their institutions but also face criminal prosecution, which will affect their educational, career and future opportunities. The CP further emphasised that educational institutions must take proactive measures to prevent ragging. He directed that every higher educational institution must constitute anti-ragging committees and squads, ensure special monitoring for newly admitted students.