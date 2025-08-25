Hyderabad man kills pregnant wife, cuts up body, dumps parts into Musi river

Peace between couple did not last long

However, after intervention by village elders, the couple reached a compromise.

But peace did not last long — Swathi continued to face harassment and often returned to her parents’ home, only to rejoin Mahender later.

Malkajgiri DCP PV Padmaja said Mahender had pre-planned the murder. He purchased a hacksaw at Boduppal, kept it hidden in the house, and waited for the right opportunity. On Saturday, he left home at 11 am and returned at 4.30 pm.

Soon after, he strangled Swathi to death. Later, around 8 pm, he sent a text message from her phone to her mother saying, “We had dinner.”

Speaking to TNIE, Malkajgiri ACP S Chakrapani said Mahender then dismembered her body and made three trips over three-and-a-half hours to dump the parts in the Musi river at Prathapasingaram. His first trip was around 7 pm.

Suspicion and arrest

Later that night, Mahender called his sister and claimed Swathi was missing. Suspecting foul play, she informed their relative Govardhan Reddy, who advised Mahender to lodge a police complaint. Initially reluctant, Mahender finally accompanied Govardhan to the Uppal police station. They were then directed to approach the Medipally police station under whose jurisdiction Mahender’s house falls.