KT Rama Rao dares turncoat MLAs to seek reelection

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday challenged turncoat MLAs to resign and seek reelection. “If they have guts, let them resign and contest in bypolls,” he said.

Addressing the pink party workers from Serilingampally Assembly segment, the BRS leader wondered: “Does Revanth Reddy have the courage to face bypolls?”

Rama Rao challenged the chief minister to convince the defected MLAs to resign and seek reelection if they truly believed they have public support.

“Revanth should present the details of his 20-month rule to the people and face byelections as a referendum on his governance,” he said.

Referring to the recent Supreme Court order, he said: “MLAs who shifted their loyalties are now struck with fear of defeat. These MLAs, including the legislator from Serilingampally, defected for personal and political gain, and not for the cause of people.”

Alleged that the Congress government was weaponising HYDRAA’s task force to blackmail people, he said: “It is because of HYDRAA’s unlawful activities that Hyderabad’s real estate sector has collapsed.”

“Do HYDRAA officials have the courage to demolish the illegal house built by Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy in the Durgam Cheruvu FTL zone?” he asked.