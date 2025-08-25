Lite byte: Office files tangled up in red tape

Tangled in red tape

You may call it financial constraints, bureaucratic lethargy, or simply the classic “other reasons”, but hundreds of files are said to remain untouched in the state government. A senior official from a key department bemoaned that scores of files are comfortably parked on a minister’s desk, gathering dust instead of approvals. And the tale does not end there. When the same official dutifully carried more than 50 files to an IAS officer, the officer heroically managed to sign 30 of them before declaring fatigue. He then graciously advised the official to return later with the remaining files.

Credit where it’s not due

A minister wants to claim credit for proposing former Justice B Sudershan Reddy’s name as INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate since he had sent a letter to the high command in this regard. The catch is that the high command had already finalised the decision before his letter reached Delhi. In fact, the name had been in discussion for a week before the minister even put pen to paper.

A promise too far

The saga of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has turned into a headache for the ruling party, especially after a senior leader admitted that the high command had promised him a Cabinet post. The revelation has put the party in a tricky spot. Recently, top ministers, including the MLA’s brother, are said to have gathered for an unannounced meeting. What exactly might they have decided? As they say in Telugu, “Pommanakunda Pogabedathara?” (pushing someone out without saying so). For now, the suspense lingers.

Storm in a rumour cup

Rumours in Gandhi Bhavan were swirling that a minister’s brother, along with 25 MLAs, had secretly reached Delhi to plot against the chief minister. Since the gossip involved an MLA from Mahbubnagar known to be close to the minister and his brother’s family, reporters rushed to him for confirmation. The MLA laughed off the speculation, insisting he was firmly on the CM’s side and would never be part of such lobbying. He also added that there was no chance of legislators siding with the minister’s brother.

Inputs: VV Balakrishna, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek