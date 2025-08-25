Man held for posting porn, communally sensitive content in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Cybercrime police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly creating and circulating sexually explicit and communally sensitive content on social media.

Police said the accused used AI tools to morph images and create objectionable content that combined explicit material with distorted depictions of religious symbols. He allegedly circulated the posts through fake social media accounts, impersonating members of other communities to mislead the public and foment disharmony.

The case came to light on August 23, when a complainant reported disturbing images and remarks targeting a particular community on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Police said the posts were derogatory, designed to outrage the modesty of women, and provoke enmity between religious groups.

According to officials, the accused had created multiple fake profiles to share the content, gaining around 1,500 followers who believed the posts were genuine. A mobile phone used in the offence was seized. A case has been registered under Section 67(A) of the IT Act and Sections 196(1), 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was remanded to judicial custody.

The Cybercrime police urged the public not to believe or circulate provocative social media posts that spread rumours or promote communal discord. Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone misusing social media to spread misinformation, hate speech or defamatory content.