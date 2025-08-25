Teacher booked for lacing water with pesticide in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: A science teacher, Pendyala Rajender, was booked for attempted murder after allegedly mixing pesticide in the drinking water tank of the Government Urban Residential School in Bhupalpally.

On Sunday, Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma said Rajender had been attempting to ‘assert dominance’ over the school’s special officer, Venkata Narsaiah, and targeted the school to settle scores. The incident took place on the night of August 21.

Following the act, 11 students fell ill. Some of them found a pesticide bottle inside the room and alerted higher officials. The Bhupalpally Mandal Educational Officer (MEO), Ajmeera Deva, lodged a complaint against Rajender for conspiring to harm students and tarnish the school’s reputation.

Bhupalpally Circle Inspector (CI) D Naresh Kumar said a case was registered under Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder). The teacher was taken into custody.