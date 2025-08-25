Telangana to seek Justice Sudershan Reddy’s opinion on 42 per cent BC quota

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee, constituted by the state government to examine implementation of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies, has decided to seek the views and advice of former Supreme Court Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy and other leading legal experts in Delhi on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that Justice B Sudershan Reddy is the INDIA bloc pick for the Vice-Presidential election.

As the government has already appointed two senior advocates to represent the state in the “Assent, withholding or reservation of bills by the governor and the President of India” case in Supreme Court, it is also likely to seek legal opinion on arguments to be put forth by Telangana in this case.

On Sunday, the Cabinet sub-committee met at Praja Bhavan under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Committee members, including ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu, and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy were present on the occasion, while minister Ponnam Prabhakar virtually joined the meeting.