Telangana woman kills husband with ex’s help

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her first husband at Azeez Nagar on Saturday evening. The body of the victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a native of Bihar, was found in a well at a dairy farm, with his head smashed by a boulder.

The suspects have been identified as Poonam Devi and her first husband Mahesh Sani.

Police said Rajesh Kumar and Poonam Devi had moved to the city a few months ago to work at a dairy farm owned by one Pavan. On Wednesday, when Pavan visited the farm, he did not find Rajesh and questioned Poonam. She told him that Rajesh had left after a quarrel with her.

Investigations revealed that Poonam was still in contact with Mahesh Sani. He arrived in the city on Friday and, along with Poonam, killed Rajesh Kumar the next day. After committing the crime, the duo fled the scene. The two accused are currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation to trace them.