Traffic curbs on Telangana's Secunderabad Cantonment roads draw commuters’ flak

HYDERABAD: Once again, the Local Military Authorities (LMA) have imposed restrictions on civilian traffic, particularly during evening hours, on roads in Secunderabad Cantonment, especially Ammuguda road and several adjoining lanes. According to daily commuters, these restrictions were imposed without prior notice. In addition, the closure of the Protnee road gate for the last two months has led to severe traffic congestion along the Rajiv Rahadari stretch and other lanes.

Pedestrian entry has also been restricted for many years on the Yapral–Bolarum stretch, where a board has been installed prohibiting pedestrians.

Locals pointed out that the LMA frequently imposes restrictions without warning, often barricading stretches and conducting security checks, particularly during peak hours. For example, closing one side of Rajiv Rahadari for a few hours causes massive traffic jams. Matters worsened further over the past few days, with Ammuguda road being closed after 8.30 pm and again in the early morning, creating a nightmarish experience for residents. Despite Ministry of Defence (MoD) orders to open the gates, the Protnee road gate remains shut.

Manoj Kumar, a daily commuter, said, “Once again, restrictions have been imposed over the past few weeks, especially during evening hours on Ammuguda Road. The army is preventing commuters from using the stretch. This is not new, as similar restrictions are imposed every year. Whenever we ask the LMA the reason for closure, they say they do not know and that the order came from higher authorities. It would be better if the LMA issued a public advisory or installed signboards at every entry point. Even when we raise the issue with the Chief Executive Officer of the SCB, nothing changes.”

“Road closures have been troubling commuters for several years. We don’t understand why the army restricts civilian and pedestrian entry without any prior notice. Morning walkers, in particular, are facing great hardship,” said Nikhil Sriram, a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment.