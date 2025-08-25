Tribal woman gangraped near Telangana border; hunt on for two suspects

KHAMMAM: A tribal woman was purportedly abducted and gangraped by unidentifed persons near the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border in the early hours of Sunday. The unconscious victim was later abandoned near the Peddamma Talli temple in Palwancha.

According to police, the woman alighted from a bus in Kunta, Chhattisgarh, around 2 am. She was en route from her husband’s village to her parents’ home in Bandirevu village, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Yetapaka mandal.

While she was waiting for transport, two men in a trolley auto offered her a ride, claiming they were headed in the same direction. The woman, believing them, boarded the vehicle.

During the journey, the woman grew alarmed upon realising the men were intoxicated and were consuming liquor. She demanded they stop the auto and exited the vehicle. However, the perpetrators followed her, dragged her into a nearby forest and assaulted her.