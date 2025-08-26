13 arrested in Telangana for Rs 8.5 crore cyber fraud using fake bank accounts

KHAMMAM: Police have arrested 13 people in connection with a cybercrime case in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Based on complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) two days ago, the Tekulapalli police and the district cybercrime unit jointly conducted a special operation at Tekulapalli Government Junior College.

The accused, in collaboration with cybercriminals operating through the Telegram app, opened 60 current accounts using fake documents and carried out transactions worth `8.5 crore, police said.

The police seized 12 mobile phones and a bank passbook from the accused. A total of 108 complaints have been registered nationwide.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police warned that fraudsters are constantly devising new methods of cheating and stealing money.

Awareness programmes are being conducted across the district and strict action will be taken against cybercrime offenders. In case of fraud, victims are advised to call 1930 to lodge a complaint.