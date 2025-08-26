21-year-old woman smothered to death over dowry in Telangana; husband arrested

WARANGAL: A 22-year-old man was arrested in the Hunter Road area of Hanamkonda for allegedly murdering his wife on Sunday night after she refused to give him more dowry.

Neighbours grew suspicious when the couple was not seen on Monday morning and alerted Matwada police. Officers broke open the door and found the body of B Gauthami (21), wife of B Ganesh.

According to Matwada Inspector N Karunakar, Gauthami married Ganesh four months ago. She hailed from Suryapet district, while Ganesh, a resident of Veeram village in Maripeda mandal of Mahbubabad district, had been harassing her for additional dowry.

Unable to bear the harassment, Gauthami had informed her parents about Ganesh’s behaviour and his refusal to drive the auto-rickshaw to support their livelihood. On Sunday night, Ganesh allegedly suffocated her with a pillow while she was asleep, locked the house and left.

Police informed Gauthami’s father, Ashok, who lodged a complaint. Ganesh was taken into custody, and a case has been registered. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for postmortem.