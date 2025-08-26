BJP state president Ramchander Rao claims several Congress, BRS leaders keen to join party

NIZAMABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday claimed that several current and former MLAs from the ruling Congress as well as the opposition BRS are keen on joining the saffron party.

Addressing the party workers during the Athmeeya Sammelanam organised in Nizamabad, he expressed confidence in the BJP winning the 2028 Assembly elections.

Ramchander also urged people from all sections of society to support the BJP and help it take Telangana forward with the help of a ‘double-engine sarkar’. “BJP will resolve all the people’s issues. I appeal to all sections of society to join the BJP and support it in all future elections so that the double-engine sarkar can put Telangana on the path of development,” he said.

The state BJP chief, meanwhile, revealed his party’s plan to organise agitations across the state to raise people’s issues while also exposing the failures of the Congress government.

During his visit to Nizamabad, Ramchander performed special pujas at the Neelakanteswara temple.