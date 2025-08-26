CM Revanth Reddy misused office to get contracts worth crores for his family: BRS leader Krishank

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Manne Krishank on Monday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who claims that there is no money in the state treasury, has been facilitating crores of business deals for his family and close relatives in the form of contracts.

Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Bhavan, he alleged that the Land Cruiser vehicle that Revanth used when he was an MP and TPCC president was registered in the name of KLSR Infrastructure company. “Now, the same company has been given `600 crore contracts,” he added.

“Earlier, BRS working president KT Rama Rao exposed how CM’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy was given AMRUT tenders worth `1,137 crore,” Krishank recalled, and added that misusing the CM’s office, Srujan Reddy’s company Shodha has once again been gifted a `200 crore Singareni mining contract.

“The people of Telangana, students, youth and farmers are struggling, while CM Revanth Reddy’s family is busy filling their own pockets through corruption and irregularities,” he added.