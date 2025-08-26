Man arrested for murdering wife, burning body to erase evidence in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife, whose charred body was discovered in a remote forest area on the outskirts of Sathapur village in Mahbubnagar district.
The accused, Srisailam, allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old wife, Sravani, to death before setting her body on fire to destroy evidence.
The crime, which occurred on August 21, came to light after Sravani’s father filed a missing person report with the Mahbubnagar Two Town Police Station when she failed to return home.
According to police, Srisailam had plotted the murder for over two weeks and had even purchased a knife in Erragadda in Hyderabad in preparation. He visited Sravani at her parents’ home in Mahbubnagar and convinced her to accompany him on his motorcycle under the pretext of visiting the Somasila temple. Instead, he drove to a secluded area in the Peddakothapally mandal and carried out the attack.
After initially denying involvement during police questioning, Srisailam eventually confessed to the murder. He led investigators to the crime scene, where Sravani’s remains were recovered. The body was handed over to her family after a postmortem.
Police revealed that the couple had got married nearly a decade ago after falling in love with each other. They had two children and had been living separately for the past four years due to marital discord. The relations between the couple further soured after Srisailam started suspecting that Sravani had an affair with her sister’s husband. Although she attempted reconciliation last year, the couple continued to quarrel. Earlier this year, Sravani also filed a domestic violence case against her husband.
The accused has been remanded in custody, and a further investigation is in progress.