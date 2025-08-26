Man arrested for murdering wife, burning body to erase evidence in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife, whose charred body was discovered in a remote forest area on the outskirts of Sathapur village in Mahbubnagar district.

The accused, Srisailam, allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old wife, Sravani, to death before setting her body on fire to destroy evidence.

The crime, which occurred on August 21, came to light after Sravani’s father filed a missing person report with the Mahbubnagar Two Town Police Station when she failed to return home.

According to police, Srisailam had plotted the murder for over two weeks and had even purchased a knife in Erragadda in Hyderabad in preparation. He visited Sravani at her parents’ home in Mahbubnagar and convinced her to accompany him on his motorcycle under the pretext of visiting the Somasila temple. Instead, he drove to a secluded area in the Peddakothapally mandal and carried out the attack.