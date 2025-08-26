Police arrest man who killed pregnant wife, threw her body parts into Musi River in Telangana

MALKAJGIRI: Medipally Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate has arrested a 27-year-old man in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district for murdering his pregnant wife, chopping her body into pieces and throwing them into the Musi river at Prathapsingarm.

The arrest was made on Monday.

The accused was identified as Samala Mahender Reddy works as a bike taxi rider and resides at East Balaji Hills in Boduppal and is originally from Vikarabad.

He married B Swathi, 21, a neighbour from the same village, on January 20, 2024, at Arya Samaj in Kukatpally and the duo shifted to Hyderabad and lived in Boduppal after marriage, said DCP Malkajgiri, PV Padmaja.

"Yesterday, we arrested an accused named Mahendra Reddy, who killed his wife due to domestic violence. The couple got married in January 2024 against the wishes of their parents and later faced domestic problems...," the official said.