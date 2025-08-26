Sidelined by Congress, Mahesh speaking out of frustration, says BJP leader DK Aruna

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR : Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna has condemned the allegations made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, that the eight BJP MPs in the state won in the last Lok Sabha elections through bogus votes.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, she challenged the Congress to provide evidence for its claims.
She dismissed the accusations as a habitual tactic of the party. “It is shameful that the Congress is talking about bogus votes. Winning elections through such means is their own tradition. They raise this issue whenever they lose,” Aruna stated.
She further questioned the logic of the allegation, claiming that both parties won an equal number of seats. “How is it that only one party benefited from fake votes?” she asked.
Aruna alleged that Goud’s comments were borne out of frustration from being sidelined within his own party by both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.
Taking a sharp political jab, she said, “If the Congress is truly committed to the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs), the ruling party should replace Revanth Reddy and make Mahesh Kumar Goud, a BC leader, the chief minister of the state.”
Padayatra conducted only at night, alleges BJP leader
Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao condemned the remarks Mahesh Goud made against MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “If BJP won the seats with bogus votes, how did Congress come to power in the state,” he asked.
The BJP workers also burnt an effigy of Mahesh Goud in Rajanna-Sircilla district.
Sunil Rao, meanwhile, wondered why the Congress leaders were taking out their “Janahita Padayatra” during nights and not in daytime. “Political leaders usually conduct such yatras during the day to interact with the people and learn about their problems. But the Congress leaders are taking out this yatra in the night. They are neither meeting the people nor addressing the issues being faced by them,” he said.