Sidelined by Congress, Mahesh speaking out of frustration, says BJP leader DK Aruna

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR : Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna has condemned the allegations made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, that the eight BJP MPs in the state won in the last Lok Sabha elections through bogus votes.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, she challenged the Congress to provide evidence for its claims.

She dismissed the accusations as a habitual tactic of the party. “It is shameful that the Congress is talking about bogus votes. Winning elections through such means is their own tradition. They raise this issue whenever they lose,” Aruna stated.

She further questioned the logic of the allegation, claiming that both parties won an equal number of seats. “How is it that only one party benefited from fake votes?” she asked.

Aruna alleged that Goud’s comments were borne out of frustration from being sidelined within his own party by both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.