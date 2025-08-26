Stir at SBI Chennur branch after Rs 13 crore gold fraud surfaces in Telangana

ADILABAD: Reports of major irregularities at SBI Branch 2, Old Bus Stand, in Chennur town of Mancherial district sparked a protest on Monday, with customers demanding the return of their pledged gold.

An audit conducted on August 21 and 22 revealed misappropriation of 20 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 13 crore and Rs 1 crore cash, leaving customers distressed and anxious. As the protest escalated, the bank’s general manager and regional manager rushed to the branch and assured customers that steps were being taken to return gold to 440 loan account holders.

Meanwhile, cashier N Ravinder, the prime accused, remains absconding. Police have formed five special teams to track him and six others linked to the case. Four bank officials have been arrested so far. Circle Inspector Devender Rao said efforts were underway round-the-clock to trace the accused.