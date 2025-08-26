Telangana Congress asks cadre to be warriors against ‘vote chori’

‘BRS will soon vanish from state political scene’

Turning to the BRS, Goud predicted that the party would ‘disappear’ in the coming elections. “It would split up into four parts and finally vanish,” he said. He suggested that BRS working president KT Rama Rao focus on the issues surrounding his sister and MLC K Kavitha, instead of making accusations against the Congress.

‘Large-scale electoral malpractice in K’taka too’

Later in the day, the Congress leaders also took out the Janahita Padayatra from Yellanda village to Wardhanapeta.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president reiterated his allegation that BJP MPs in Telangana had won the last elections through “vote theft”.

He alleged that large-scale electoral malpractice was carried out by the BJP not only in Telangana but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Bihar.

He further alleged that voters in Nizamabad had been given dual voting rights in both Telangana and Maharashtra.

“The BJP came to power for a third time only by stealing votes. Even the MPs elected from Telangana are under suspicion. I openly declare that they won through vote theft,” he said.