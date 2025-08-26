Telangana Congress asks cadre to be warriors against ‘vote chori’

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday intensified his criticism of the BJP and BRS for the second consecutive day, levelling serious allegations of electoral malpractice and communal politics.
The remarks came a day after the party’s ‘Janahita Padayatra’ in the Choppadandi Assembly constituency. Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan addressed a key meeting of party activists. Natarajan called on every party worker to monitor voter lists to prevent ‘vote chori’ (bogus votes). She alleged that the Election Commission was dancing to the tune of the BJP.
To underscore the point of how ‘vote chori’ was taking place, the TPCC chief displayed a photograph of a single tin-shed house, claiming it was registered as the address for 40 bogus votes. He challenged Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to respond to these alleged discrepancies. The Congress leaders also trained their guns on the Backward Classes (BC) reservation issue. Goud accused Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy as well as Bandi Sanjay of thwarting implementation of BC reservations in the state.
‘BRS will soon vanish from state political scene’
Turning to the BRS, Goud predicted that the party would ‘disappear’ in the coming elections. “It would split up into four parts and finally vanish,” he said. He suggested that BRS working president KT Rama Rao focus on the issues surrounding his sister and MLC K Kavitha, instead of making accusations against the Congress.
‘Large-scale electoral malpractice in K’taka too’
Later in the day, the Congress leaders also took out the Janahita Padayatra from Yellanda village to Wardhanapeta.
Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president reiterated his allegation that BJP MPs in Telangana had won the last elections through “vote theft”.
He alleged that large-scale electoral malpractice was carried out by the BJP not only in Telangana but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Bihar.
He further alleged that voters in Nizamabad had been given dual voting rights in both Telangana and Maharashtra.
“The BJP came to power for a third time only by stealing votes. Even the MPs elected from Telangana are under suspicion. I openly declare that they won through vote theft,” he said.