Telangana Congress taps legal experts on 42% BC quota

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Monday and discussed the way forward on implementing the 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections and the possible legal hurdles.

Revanth and his Cabinet colleagues reached Delhi to consult legal experts on the BC quota issue before leaving to join Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd” yatra in Bihar on Tuesday.

Also, the Cabinet sub-committee on BC reservations, headed by Vikramarka and comprising Uttam, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), met Supreme Court senior counsel and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence. BC leaders V Hanumantha Rao, E Anil and P Vinay Kumar were also present.

Soon after their arrival, Vikramarka, Prabhakar and Seethakka, as well as senior leaders K Keshava Rao and V Hanumantha Rao met Justice B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition’s V-P candidate. Speaking to media, Vikramarka said they placed the case for the 42% BC quota before Singhvi, who gave suggestions which will be presented before the state Cabinet. Singhvi later posted about the meeting on X.