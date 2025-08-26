Telangana HC gives state nine weeks to list prohibited properties

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to prepare an updated list of prohibited properties and circulate it to sub-registrars across the state within nine weeks. The chief secretary was asked to file an affidavit within 10 days, confirming whether collectors have been assigned the task and whether work has begun.

In case of non-compliance, the chief secretary would have to appear in person before the court on September 3 and explain the reasons.

The order followed submissions from the state government before Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar that a special mechanism had been set up to address thousands of land disputes linked to the list of prohibited properties under Section 22-A of the Stamps and Registrations Act.

Government Pleader for Revenue, Katram Muralidhar Reddy, informed the court that through GO Ms No. 98, issued on August 23, 2025, the state had formed a three-member high-level committee. It will be headed by the secretary to the government and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration as chairman, with a retired district judge (to be appointed) as member, and the commissioner of the Survey and Settlement department as member-convener.