Telangana HC seeks clarity on sports quota in MBBS seats

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, on Monday directed the state government to clarify the status of Government Order (GO) 114, dated July 5, 2017, which provides 0.5% reservation in medical admissions under the games and sports quota.

The bench asked government pleader (GP) G Bhasker to seek instructions on whether the GO has been withdrawn or has lapsed with the passage of time.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by student Miryala Arjun, who sought implementation of the quota in his admission to the MBBS course. The petitioner argued that despite submitting a representation on July 25, the state failed to extend the benefit of reservation under the sports quota as mandated by GO 114.

He contended that the inaction of the principal secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department, was illegal, arbitrary, and against the principles of natural justice. The bench posted the case for further hearing on September 4.