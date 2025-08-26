Whole country facing urea shortage: Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that the entire country is facing urea shortage, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday accused the BJP of politicising the issue when it comes to Telangana.

In an open letter to farmers, the minister wondered why the BJP leaders were hiding the fact that states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which are being ruled by the saffron party, are also facing urea shortage and that farmers in those states are staging protests. “Why is Telangana alone being targeted?” he asked. The minister attributed the urea scarcity to the Centre’s inefficiency in ensuring timely import of the fertiliser and its supply to farmers.

“The imported urea allocated to Telangana did not arrive due to geopolitical issues like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran-Israel conflict, which disrupted shipping routes in the Red Sea. This is also due to the Centre’s inefficiency in ensuring timely imports and supply to farmers. But the BJP leaders are misleading the farmers with misinformation and politicising the issue,” he said.