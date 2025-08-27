Boon for patients: MGM Hospital, HHF join hands

WARANGAL: In a significant step to enhance patient care, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, Warangal — one of Telangana’s largest state-run hospitals — has partnered with the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) to provide comprehensive patient-support services.

The initiative was officially launched on Tuesday by Warangal District Collector Dr Satya Sharada at the 1,500-bed facility. The hospital serves a vast population from neighbouring districts, including a significant tribal community, and handles over 3,000 outpatients and 750 medical emergencies daily.

To address the need for administrative support, HHF has deployed seven trained Community Health Workers (CHWs). Three female CHWs will assist patients in the OPD with registration, ABHA ID creation, pharmacy guidance, and documentation for government schemes.

Four male CHWs are stationed at the Casualty and Emergency block to provide essential mobility assistance, transporting patients to departments like surgery, radiology for scans.

A helpline has also been established to create a seamless pathway for referrals, particularly for tribal patients, between MGMH and government tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad where HHF also operates.