Electoral rolls publication schedule out, local body elections before Sept 30

HYDERABAD: In view of the Telangana High Court setting a deadline for the state government to complete the local body election process by September 30, the state government is likely to go ahead with the conduct of polls irrespective of the Centre giving assent to the bill on enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has directed the mandal- and district-level officials to prepare and display electoral rolls at gram panchayats and mandal parishads on August 28.
The SEC also directed all the District Panchayat Officers to prepare and publish the photo electoral rolls of all gram panchayats on September 2 as per the Schedule-VIII of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 by adopting the photo Assembly constituency electoral rolls in toto with reference to July 1, 2025 as the qualifying date, duly indicating the ward division.
Key dates
Aug 28: Preparation of draft photo electoral rolls of gram panchayats and display of ward-wise electoral rolls at gram panchayat and mandal praja parishad offices
Aug 29: District Election Authorities meeting with representatives of political parties at district level
Aug 30: MPDOs’ meeting with representatives of political parties at mandal-level
Aug 28-30: Receipt of objections if any on re-arrangement of rural Assembly voters into ward-wise gram panchayat electoral rolls
Aug 31: Disposal of objections by the DPO
Sept 2: Final publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls of gram panchayats