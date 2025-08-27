Electoral rolls publication schedule out, local body elections before Sept 30

HYDERABAD: In view of the Telangana High Court setting a deadline for the state government to complete the local body election process by September 30, the state government is likely to go ahead with the conduct of polls irrespective of the Centre giving assent to the bill on enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has directed the mandal- and district-level officials to prepare and display electoral rolls at gram panchayats and mandal parishads on August 28.

The SEC also directed all the District Panchayat Officers to prepare and publish the photo electoral rolls of all gram panchayats on September 2 as per the Schedule-VIII of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 by adopting the photo Assembly constituency electoral rolls in toto with reference to July 1, 2025 as the qualifying date, duly indicating the ward division.