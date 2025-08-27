Minister Bandi dares TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud to prove bogus vote claim

KARIMNAGAR: Dismissing TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud’s allegation that the BJP leaders won the Lok Sabha seats with “bogus votes” as baseless and politically motivated, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday challenged the former to prove his claims.

Speaking to the media here, the MoS also demanded that the Congress government release the list of “bogus voters”. “Your party is in power in the state. Why don’t you ask your government to immediately release the list of such voters,” he asked the TPCC chief.

He also challenged the Congress government to write to the Election Commission, seeking removal of “bogus voters” from the electoral rolls, and then dissolve the Assembly and hold elections again. “If the Congress returns to power, I will retire from politics. Is the Congress ready to accept this challenge?” Sanjay thundered.

Stating that he won the Lok Sabha seat with a 2.25 lakh majority, he accused the Congress of insulting the people of Karimnagar with their “bogus votes” claim.

Stating that Goud had never won any election even as a ward member, Sanjay wondered if the former has any understanding of matters related to electoral rolls and elections.

Neglecting panchayats

The MP, meanwhile, alleged that the state government has failed to allocate even a single paisa to gram panchayats. “In the past 20 months, the Congress government has not provided any funds to the panchayats,” he said.