Minor detained, two arrested in Bandlaguda road rage incident

HYDERABAD: Police have arrested two men and detained a 17-year-old juvenile for their role in a road rage incident under Bandlaguda police limits. The adult accused were identified as MA Zaki (30) and Md Abdul Safi (18), both students from Bandlaguda.

According to police, the case was registered on a complaint by Syed Abed (35), a welder, who alleged that he and his friend Syed Yousuf (25) were assaulted after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding SUV near Savera Hotel at 12.45 pm on August 24.

The SUV, driven rashly from Chandrayangutta towards Aramghar, hit the rear of their vehicle. When the victims confronted the occupants, the driver and three others allegedly abused them and attacked with a plastic cricket bat. Yousuf sustained a bleeding injury on his forehead.

A case was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Based on CCTV footage, the suspects and their vehicle were traced and apprehended on Monday. The probe is ongoing.