Rains lash Telengana, IMD forecasts more

HYDERABAD: After a few days of sunshine, Hyderabad saw light drizzle on Tuesday. The day began under cloudy skies, with scattered showers cooling the city by afternoon.

Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the state’s highest temperature at 37.1°C, while Hyderabad remained cooler at 32.8°C.

For the next 48 hours, the city is expected to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by winds of 30–40 kmph. Hazy mornings are likely, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 28°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Mulugu. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Telangana.

On Thursday, isolated areas in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts may see heavy rain.

By Friday and Saturday, the alert will cover most districts, including Adilabad, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Medchal Malkajgiri and others, with warnings of thunderstorms and lightning.