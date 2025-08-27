Revanth Reddy joins Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were the cynosure of all eyes during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in Supaul, Bihar, on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the three leaders flew from Delhi to Bihar in a special flight. According to sources close to the chief minister, Rahul and Revanth had a long discussion on vote ‘chori’, Bihar Assembly elections, and the politics and governance concerning Telangana.
It is learnt that the discussion was centred on building a strong BC movement for proportional representation in education, employment, and politics.
The sources also said that Revanth brought up the legal hurdles to the implementation of 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections.
After reaching Supaul, Revanth stood between Rahul and Priyanka, making a strong political statement that Telangana has joined the fight against the alleged vote fraud.
TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Danasari Anasuya, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Vakiti Srihari, and party leaders V Hanumantha Rao, K Keshava Rao, and Dr P Vinay Kumar accompanied Revanth in extending solidarity to the movement.
It may be recalled that the Political Affairs Committee, the highest decision-making body of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), had passed a resolution to attend Rahul’s yatra.
Later in the day, the chief minister returned to Hyderabad.
CM seeks legal opinion on BC quota
Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sought the legal opinion of Justice B Sudershan Reddy, former SC judge and INDIA bloc candidate in Vice-Presidential election, on implementation of 42% quota for BCs in local body elections