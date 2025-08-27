Revanth Reddy joins Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were the cynosure of all eyes during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in Supaul, Bihar, on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the three leaders flew from Delhi to Bihar in a special flight. According to sources close to the chief minister, Rahul and Revanth had a long discussion on vote ‘chori’, Bihar Assembly elections, and the politics and governance concerning Telangana.

It is learnt that the discussion was centred on building a strong BC movement for proportional representation in education, employment, and politics.

The sources also said that Revanth brought up the legal hurdles to the implementation of 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections.