SCB residents urge PM Modi to end decade-long wait for elections

HYDERABAD: With several infrastructure projects stalled and civic issues such as poor water supply and clogged drains unresolved for years, residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have launched a social media campaign urging the Ministry of Defence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct elections immediately.

The last SCB election was held in 2015. Elections scheduled for April 30, 2023, were deferred, citing the ongoing merger process with GHMC, which residents say has been moving at a snail’s pace for four years. At present, only a nominated board member and the local MLA represent the area, leaving the eight wards without elected representatives.

Residents argue that the merger and elections are separate issues and see no reason for the delay. They are highlighting long-pending problems such as incomplete road works, inadequate water supply, road closures, and neglected SNDP projects.

“Cantonment is lagging in every sphere — budget, manpower, infrastructure and amenities. For every issue, we are forced to run to the Board office, and many problems remain unsolved. Elections must be held immediately,” said resident Prasanna Karmarkar.

Social activist Satish Kumar Gupta added, “Merger and elections are not interlinked. For four years, SCB has functioned without ward representatives. That is why we started this campaign.”