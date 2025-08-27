Telangana businessman sees quick profit, loses Rs 4.8 crore

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old real estate businessman was cheated of Rs 4.87 crore in an investment fraud.

In his complaint to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), he said a woman named Mounica contacted him on WhatsApp about a plot in Hyderabad and introduced him to a trading website. After a demo, he invested Rs 50,000 and received 24% profit.

Convinced by her to invest bigger sums, he put in Rs 1.5 crore, and within a week the app showed profits of Rs 3.5 crore.

When he attempted to withdraw it, the portal demanded 30% tax on profits, for which he paid Rs 1.33 crore. He was later asked to pay Rs 1.8 lakh for a VIP account upgrade and another 15% for dollar-to-rupee conversion.

Believing the claims, he made multiple payments, eventually losing Rs 4.87 crore. Realising he was duped, he filed a complaint on the National Cyber Reporting Platform. The TGCSB registered a case under Section 66-D of the IT Act and Sections 318(4), 319(2), 338 of the BNS. Investigation is on.