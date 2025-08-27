Telangana HC clears the way for Sada Bainama regularisation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday cleared the way for registration of what is colloquially known as “Sada Bainama”.
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin dismissed a PIL challenging GO Ms No. 112 dated October 12, 2020, issued by the then TRS (now BRS) government.
GO 112 allowed regularisation of unregistered land sale transactions under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 1971. The PIL in this case was filed by Shinde Devidas, a farmer from Nirmal.
All applications filed in Oct-Nov ’20 to be processed
On November 11, 2020, the high court had restrained the state government from processing 6,74,204 applications submitted after October 29, while permitting inquiry into 2,26,693 applications filed between October 12 and 29, subject to the case outcome.
Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the state, submitted that the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Records of Rights in Land) Act, 2025 (Act 1 of 2025), has since been enacted. Under Section 6 of the new Act, the government is empowered to regularise unregistered sale agreements where small and marginal farmers have been in possession of land for over 12 years.
The bench accepted the submission, vacated the 2020 interim order, and held that the government may proceed with pending applications. The PIL was dismissed.
With the ruling, all pending applications filed by small and marginal farmers between October 12 and November 11, 2020, will now be processed under the 2025 Act, provided the documents relate to transactions executed prior to June 2, 2014.