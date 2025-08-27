Telangana HC sets tone for noise-free, safe, eco-friendly festivities

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued a fresh set of directions to ensure safe and disturbance-free celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. Justice NV Shravan Kumar, while hearing multiple petitions on Tuesday, stressed that festivities must be conducted in a harmonious atmosphere without causing inconvenience to residents.
The court was dealing with petitions challenging unauthorised Ganesh pandals, including one filed by 80-year-old Prabhavati of Secunderabad MES Colony, who objected to a mandap being erected adjacent to her house without her consent. Despite earlier directions, she alleged that the pandal blocked her gate, prompting a contempt plea.
Taking note of such grievances, the High Court directed municipal authorities, police and organisers to strictly enforce rules. It made it clear that the installation of Ganesh idols in public places requires prior approval from local police and municipal authorities. Pandals should not obstruct roads, hospitals or house entrances, and emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders must have unhindered access. Wherever possible, idols should be installed in community grounds and open spaces.
The court further stipulated that sound systems are permitted only between 6 pm and 10 pm. Organisers must comply with the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, ensuring decibel levels remain within prescribed limits. Loudspeakers should not face residential areas, schools, hospitals or old-age homes, and police have been directed to monitor noise levels with decibel meters and take immediate action in case of violations. Electricity connections to pandals must be secured to prevent fire hazards, and rituals are to be completed within an hour to minimise disruption.
To address complaints, police stations will set up help desks to receive grievances related to excessive noise, traffic or other issues. Organisers must comply with previous Supreme Court and High Court orders during processions and immersions, and are required to take responsibility for cleaning venues after events. They have also been encouraged to use eco-friendly idols and materials.