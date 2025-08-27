Telangana HC sets tone for noise-free, safe, eco-friendly festivities

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued a fresh set of directions to ensure safe and disturbance-free celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. Justice NV Shravan Kumar, while hearing multiple petitions on Tuesday, stressed that festivities must be conducted in a harmonious atmosphere without causing inconvenience to residents.

The court was dealing with petitions challenging unauthorised Ganesh pandals, including one filed by 80-year-old Prabhavati of Secunderabad MES Colony, who objected to a mandap being erected adjacent to her house without her consent. Despite earlier directions, she alleged that the pandal blocked her gate, prompting a contempt plea.

Taking note of such grievances, the High Court directed municipal authorities, police and organisers to strictly enforce rules. It made it clear that the installation of Ganesh idols in public places requires prior approval from local police and municipal authorities. Pandals should not obstruct roads, hospitals or house entrances, and emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders must have unhindered access. Wherever possible, idols should be installed in community grounds and open spaces.