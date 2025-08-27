Telangana sculptor carves dancing Ganesha on eyelash

WARANGAL: In what could be described as a fusion of devotion and microscopic art, well-known micro-sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada has created a new marvel for Ganesh Chaturthi — a dancing Lord Ganesha sculpted on the tip of an eyelash.
Measuring a mere 0.37 mm (370 microns), the sculpture is invisible to the naked eye and can only be viewed through a microscope. Ajay Kumar, a master of this rare art form, is famed for his work inside the eye of a needle and on pins and human hair.
This intricate piece took 120 hours over two months to complete, using soft wax, sand grains, and customised micro-tools. A single caterpillar hair served as his paintbrush. To prevent any tremor, Ajay worked between heartbeats, holding his breath.
His extraordinary talent has been applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as past PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His talent has earned him five Limca Book records. His work was recently showcased at World Art Dubai 2024.
Heart-stopping art
A resident of Intezar Gunj in Warangal, the micro artist, Ajay Kumar Mattewada, has used a single caterpillar hair as his paintbrush and worked between heartbeats to avoid tremors to create this extraordinary work.