Telangana sculptor carves dancing Ganesha on eyelash

WARANGAL: In what could be described as a fusion of devotion and microscopic art, well-known micro-sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada has created a new marvel for Ganesh Chaturthi — a dancing Lord Ganesha sculpted on the tip of an eyelash.

Measuring a mere 0.37 mm (370 microns), the sculpture is invisible to the naked eye and can only be viewed through a microscope. Ajay Kumar, a master of this rare art form, is famed for his work inside the eye of a needle and on pins and human hair.

This intricate piece took 120 hours over two months to complete, using soft wax, sand grains, and customised micro-tools. A single caterpillar hair served as his paintbrush. To prevent any tremor, Ajay worked between heartbeats, holding his breath.