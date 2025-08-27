Three died, 12 trapped as heavy rain lashes Telangana

HYDERABAD: Three persons died and 12 are trapped by floodwaters in Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana.

In Kamareddy district, one person died due to heavy rains. As the embankment of Devuni Cheruvu (tank) breached, the wall collapsed under the force of the water flow, leading to the death of Dr Vinay Kumar of Gundaram Palle hospital in Rajampet mandal. The details of two others are yet to be known.

Kamareddy District Collector Ashish Sangwan said that three deaths were reported -- one in Rajampet Mandal, another two in Domakonda Mandal. Aragonda village in Rajampet Mandal recived a record 42.3 cm rainfall. The rescue operations are going on in the entire Kamareddy district.

In the Medak district, 12 people trapped in floodwaters are waiting for help. Former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao requested Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao over the phone that a helicopter be sent for rescue operations. Ramakrishna Rao responded that a helicopter would be sent if weather conditions permit.

At Rajipeta Tanda in Haveli Ghanpur mandal in Medak district, eight people travelling in an auto-rickshaw got stuck in a stream. Though the auto was washed away, they survived and are waiting for help.