Three died, 12 trapped as heavy rain lashes Telangana

HYDERABAD: Three persons died and 12 are trapped by floodwaters in Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana.
In Kamareddy district, one person died due to heavy rains. As the embankment of Devuni Cheruvu (tank) breached, the wall collapsed under the force of the water flow, leading to the death of Dr Vinay Kumar of Gundaram Palle hospital in Rajampet mandal. The details of two others are yet to be known.
Kamareddy District Collector Ashish Sangwan said that three deaths were reported -- one in Rajampet Mandal, another two in Domakonda Mandal. Aragonda village in Rajampet Mandal recived a record 42.3 cm rainfall. The rescue operations are going on in the entire Kamareddy district.
In the Medak district, 12 people trapped in floodwaters are waiting for help. Former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao requested Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao over the phone that a helicopter be sent for rescue operations. Ramakrishna Rao responded that a helicopter would be sent if weather conditions permit.
At Rajipeta Tanda in Haveli Ghanpur mandal in Medak district, eight people travelling in an auto-rickshaw got stuck in a stream. Though the auto was washed away, they survived and are waiting for help.
At Nagapur in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, a car was swept away in the floodwaters. Four people managed to cling to a tree and are waiting to be rescued.
Kamareddy in Telangana borne the brunt of heavy rain since last night. As water overflowed onto the road near Jangampalli, National Highway 44 from Kamareddy to Hyderabad was closed. Authorities have urged travellers passing through Kamareddy towards Hyderabad to remain alert.
A record rainfall was recorded in Kamareddy after almost four decades. In the past four to five decades, such heavy rainfall has never been witnessed.
Argonda in Rajampet mandal received 42.3 cm, Bhiknoor 23.8 cm, and Patha Rajampet in Kamareddy mandal 21.5 cm of rainfall.
The Kamareddy district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday. Railway movement has also been disrupted as tracks were damaged in the district. In Rajampet mandal, from 8:30 am to 1 pm today, 32 cm of rainfall was recorded in just four and a half hours.
Kamareddy District SP M Rajesh Chandra said that at Annasagar village, nine people trapped in floodwaters were safely rescued with the help of the SDRF rescue team and the Fire Department.
After Kamareddy, Sircilla and Medak districts also witnessed heavy rains.
Near Gambhiraopet in Sircilla district, five people who went to graze cattle got trapped at the Upper Manair. Officials have started rescue operations.
In Ramayampet mandal of Medak district, 300 students who were stranded in the SC Women’s Degree College hostel were safely shifted to other hostels by officials.
As Godavari River is in full spate, floodwaters entered in some wards in Khammam town.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad too witnessed heavy rain since morning, causing much inconvenience to people and traders on Vinayaka Chavithi day.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alerted the District Collectors of Kamareddy and Medak districts, where heavy rains paralysed normal life.
He instructed the Chief Secretary that immediate relief measures should be taken in the affected districts. The Chief Minister directed that officials of all departments must remain prepared to face any emergency situation. He also directed them to seek the support of NDRF and SDRF teams as required.