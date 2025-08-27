Woman, lover stage hubby’s murder as ‘natural death’ in Telangana, held

ADILABAD: Nirmal police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering her husband and attempting to pass it off as a natural death at New Velmal village, Nirmal.

According to police, Nagalaxmi was allegedly in a relationship with Mahesh. When Haricharan came to know about the affair, frequent disputes arose between the couple. Following this, the accused conspired to eliminate him.

On August 22, the accused strangled the victim with a towel when he was asleep. They later moved the body to the bathroom and informed relatives that he had collapsed due to giddiness. Believing this version, family members conducted the funeral.

However, the victim’s son grew suspicious and loged a complaint. It was revealed that the local doctor Ramesh, who is currently absconding had realised the victim was murdered, allegedly concealed the truth. Further investigation is on.