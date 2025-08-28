Five dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana

HYDERABAD: At least five persons have died in various rain-related incidents during the current spell of rains since August 27 in Telangana, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 1,500 people were rescued over the past two days by personnel of fire services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies, they said.

Six people went missing and operations to rescue them were underway.

Rain-related deaths were reported since Wednesday in Kamareddy and other districts.

The fatalities were caused by people being swept away in floodwaters and a separate incident of a wall collapse.

Widespread damage was reported due to heavy rains in Kamareddy and Medak districts.

Several low-lying areas and agricultural fields were inundated following the downpour in Kamareddy and other districts.

Rivulets and other water bodies are in spate following the downpour, leading to disruption of road links between villages.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by heavy rains and directed officials to take up relief works, an official release said.