CM Revanth aims to transform Telangana into top sports hub

HYDERABAD: In its inaugural board meeting, the Sports Hub of Telangana on Thursday passed a resolution to bid for several sports competitions, including Khelo India, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.
The board also resolved to form sub-committees for effective maintenance of stadiums, improving sporting facilities, training players and coaches as well as to prepare action plans for implementing the various aspects of Telangana Sports Policy.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also participated in the board of governors meeting, said his vision is to establish Hyderabad as a preferred destination for sports through its robust policy and overall ecosystem, positioning the city on the national and international stage.
He expressed his desire to foster a strong sporting culture, emulating the widespread IT culture in the state, with all families wanting their children to pursue a career in the field.
Stating that despite having a number of sports facilities and stadiums in the state, there is a lack of required number of coaches, he urged the board to formulate an action plan to address this issue. He also asked the board to formulate an action plan to ensure effective utilisation of the sports facilities and stadiums across Hyderabad and Telangana and to place Telangana among the top sporting destinations.
Village-level competitions
Meanwhile, the chief minister revealed plans to hold sports competitions at village, mandal and Assembly constituency-levels, doing away with the existing framework.