CM Revanth aims to transform Telangana into top sports hub

HYDERABAD: In its inaugural board meeting, the Sports Hub of Telangana on Thursday passed a resolution to bid for several sports competitions, including Khelo India, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

The board also resolved to form sub-committees for effective maintenance of stadiums, improving sporting facilities, training players and coaches as well as to prepare action plans for implementing the various aspects of Telangana Sports Policy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also participated in the board of governors meeting, said his vision is to establish Hyderabad as a preferred destination for sports through its robust policy and overall ecosystem, positioning the city on the national and international stage.