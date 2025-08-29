CM Revanth asks officials to prepare Musi project DPR at the earliest

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Musi Riverfront Development Project and start the project works at the earliest.

During a review meeting on the Musi project with the officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, the officials briefed the chief minister about the master plan.

Reviewing the designs of the Gandhi Sarovar, Revanth emphasised that the Musi river basin should be developed keeping in mind the state’s needs for the next 100 years. He also made several suggestions to the officials on the development of Gateway of Hyderabad, Gandhi Sarovar and the establishment of junctions and road development.