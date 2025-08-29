Justice league: Telangana HC orders regularisation of Anganwadi workers

HC orders regularisation of anganwadi workers, supervisors

In a major relief to hundreds of contract employees, the Telangana High Court has delivered a key verdict on their long-pending demand for regularisation.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to regularise the services of Anganwadi workers and Supervisors Grade-II, who were appointed against sanctioned posts but continued on contract due to a recruitment ban.

The order came on two writ petitions filed in 2013 by B Bharathamma and 168 others, and G Venkata Laxmi and 30 others. The petitioners contended that though they were duly selected through the prescribed recruitment process, they were appointed on contract via RK4CES Agency because of a government ban on regular appointments. Many of them have been serving for over a decade, some since the mid-1980s.

The petitioners challenged a 2013 government notification that sought to fill Supervisor Grade-II posts through direct recruitment with only 15% weightage for existing contract staff. The High Court found this arbitrary, observing that the petitioners had already undergone the due selection process and were appointed against sanctioned posts.