Kamareddy bears brunt of cloudburst

KAMAREDDY: Kamareddy bore the brunt of extreme weather after a cloudburst on Tuesday night, followed by continuous downpours on Wednesday. A record 49.48 cm of rainfall was logged in Rajampet mandal — the highest in nearly four decades. Officials said such heavy rain had not been witnessed in the past 40 to 50 years.

The Kamareddy to Hyderabad part of NH 44 was closed after a stretch near Jangampalli was inundated, while NH-161 was also shut due to waterlogging. The sudden cloudburst left the town and several parts of the district reeling on Wednesday. Residents of Rajampet, however, got some respite as only 4 cm of rain was reported on Thursday.

The heavy rain and flash floods disrupted normal life, causing severe damage to infrastructure and agriculture fields. Both Nizamsagar and Pocharam projects received heavy inflows, forcing the release of water into the Manjeera river, diversion canals and downstream water bodies. Officials at the Nizamsagar project said they closely monitored the unprecedented inflows into Pocharam project, which had raised alarm on Wednesday.

Highways and several connecting roads were cut off, while the railway line at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal was also affected, making travel difficult. Senior officials supervised rescue operations and shifted evacuees to relief camps. So far, one person has died and another is reported missing. More than 600 people, including students from tribal girls’ schools, were rescued and moved to safety.