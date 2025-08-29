Majority of Telangana students opt for private schools

HYDERABAD: The majority of students in Telangana are enrolled in private unaided schools, particularly at the primary level, the Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey for 2025 (April–June) released by the Ministry of Statistics has revealed.

The survey found that about 59.3% of primary school students attend private unaided institutions, with enrolment levels notably higher in urban areas compared to rural regions.

From pre-primary to higher secondary, the preference for private unaided schools is higher in urban areas, including Hyderabad, where over 54% of students attend them, compared with the national urban average of 51.4%.

In rural areas, however, the trend is reversed, with 63.6% of students preferring government schools.

The survey further highlighted a sharp gap in educational expenditure. In both urban and rural areas, only 10.7% of students in government schools reported paying course fees, whereas an overwhelming 99% of students in private unaided schools incurred an average annual cost of `41,475 per student. With this, Telangana stands second only to Haryana in terms of spending.

Educationists noted that parents prefer private schools over government schools due to shortage of teachers.