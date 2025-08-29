Record showers wreak havoc in Telangana

MEDAK/ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Relentless rains over the past two days wreaked havoc across Telangana, with record rainfall, breached bunds and flash floods inundating villages, snapping transport links, displacing hundreds and leaving several dead. Rescue operations are underway across the region.

In Medak and Siddipet districts, bund breaches in tanks and lakes forced villagers to flee. Two people were washed away; one body has been recovered. In Yellareddy, security personnel rescued a man trapped in a car swept away by floodwaters.

Medak alone recorded an unprecedented 20–31 cm of rainfall in 48 hours, submerging entire colonies and tandas. Nearly 300 students from the Social Welfare Degree College in Ramayampet were shifted to safer places. At Rajpet in Ghanapur mandal, eight marooned people were rescued, while tribals in Dhoopsing tanda spent nearly 24 hours stranded on rooftops until the waters receded.

There were moments of high drama: NDRF staff carried a pregnant woman in labour through swirling waters to hospital, where both mother and child were declared safe. At Chinna Nizampet, three farmers trapped in fields after the Pothareddypet tank overflowed were supplied food and phones by drones until rescuers reached them, their safe return cheered by the entire village.

Tragedy struck at Gangamma vagu, where two men — Besta Satyam and Yada Goud — were swept away while trying to reach Medak town; Satyam’s body was later recovered.