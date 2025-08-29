Secunderabad–Wadi rail project gets Central approval

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a major railway infrastructure project for Telangana and Karnataka — the construction of third and fourth railway lines between Secunderabad (Sanathnagar) and Wadi.

With an estimated cost of Rs 5,012 crore, the project will cover 173 kilometres across Telangana and Karnataka, with a completion timeline of five years.

Officials said it will significantly ease congestion on one of the busiest passenger and freight corridors, enhancing both travel convenience and goods transport.

The proposed multi-tracking includes the construction of a third line between Sanathnagar and Hafizpet and third and fourth lines between Hafizpet and Wadi. This section currently handles heavy passenger and freight traffic, and additional tracks will improve punctuality and create scope for running more trains.

The project will also strengthen connectivity for key industrial hubs in Telangana.

Cement factories and thermal power plants in the region are expected to benefit, with faster and more efficient movement of cement and clinker. This, in turn, will boost production and reduce logistical bottlenecks.

During construction, the project is expected to generate substantial local employment. Railway officials said around 226 hectares of land will be acquired, creating opportunities for both direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The initiative also aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By improving freight efficiency, the project will reduce logistics costs, cut fuel imports, and lower carbon emissions, supporting sustainable transport.

The Secunderabad-Wadi line is part of four major projects approved by the cabinet at a total cost of Rs 12,328 crore, covering Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam. Together, these projects will add 565 km of new track capacity to the Railway network.