Telangana government failed to rescue people affected by heavy rains, alleges BRS leader Harish

MEDAK/SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the state government has failed to come to the rescue of people affected by heavy rains as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was busy with meetings related to Musi beautification and sports competitions.

“The government could have saved the lives of two persons had it sent the helicopter in time. Two persons were hanging on to an electric pole for four hours but the government failed to come to their rescue,” he said while speaking to the media after visiting the family of Satyam, who was washed away in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, several villages in Siddipet have been cut off from nearby towns by floods. As Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet town was overflowing, two nearby colonies were inundated.

Collector K Hymavathi and Police Commissioner B Anuradha waded through knee-deep water to interact with the residents. The Kudavelli stream too is flowing, flooding the roads in Chandapur, Rampur and Vagugadda of Thoguta mandal.